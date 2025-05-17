Man, 47, in custody for allegedly impregnating 14-year-old

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ogun has arrested a 47-year-old man, Muraino Lasisi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

This was disclosed on Saturday in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Dyke Ogbonnaya.

Ogbonnaya said some officers of the command arrested the suspect at Oke-Sokori area in Abeokuta, where he allegedly committed the crime.

He added that the command got a hint from the suspect’s neighbour, which led to the swift action of NSCDC officers to arrest the suspect.

He disclosed that after the arrest and upon interrogation, Lasisi made a confessional statement that he committed the offence.

The spokesman said that the suspect would be charged in court after a thorough investigation.

“After a thorough investigation of the matter, the command made an application for the suspect to be remanded in the correctional service for 60 days pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, which was granted,” he said.

Ogbonnaya, however, said the state Commandant, Remilekun Ekundayo, has promised justice by following the matter up.

“She said this would help to deter others from toeing such a line.

“I will ensure the corps stops all indecent acts regarding minors and others across Ogun State, and whoever feels the impunity of contravening such criminal acts, will definitely face the full weight of the law,” she emphasised.

