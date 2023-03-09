Man, 47, docked for alleged theft of machine valued N2.5m

A 47-year-old man, Solomon Ajah, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stealing an industrial machine worth N2.5 million.

Ajah, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on two counts of breach of peace and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences between May and September, 2022 at No. 4, Folashade Oluwole Street, Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

She said that the defendant allegedly conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by stealing a Bosser valued N5,000 and a high frequency machine valued at N2.5 million.

Ajayi said the items belonged to one Ani Caesar, and that the offence contravened Sections 168(d) and 287 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and they must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 5 for mention.