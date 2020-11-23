The police in Oshogbo on Monday arraigned a 46-year-old man, Olayinka Olaoye, who allegedly damaged a house fence worth N1.1 million.

Olaoye was charged before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court but he pleaded not guilty to the two counts.

The prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 22, at Igi Gogoro Oke-Mokin area of Ido-Osun in Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo alleged that the defendant maliciously damaged the house fence of one Oluwafemi Adigun.

“The value of the fence is N1.1 million,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate F.I. Omisade granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Omisade ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and have evidence of tax payment.

Substantive hearing of the case will begin on December 6.