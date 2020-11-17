A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, sentenced a 49 year-old man, Prince Anyanwu to 18 months imprisonment over charges of drug trafficking.

Anyawu was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on November 16 on one count of unlawful deal in Cannabis Sativa a.k.a hemp.

He had pleaded guilty to the charge before Justice Chuka Obiozor, who then ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case until November 17 for a review of facts and sentencing.

When the case was called on Tuesday, the prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan reviewed the facts of the case before the court.

He tendered among other documents, a statement of the defendant, a request for scientific aid form, as well as a drug analysis form.

Prosecution also tendered remnant of the narcotics substance.

He then urged the court to convict the defendant based on evidence adduced by prosecution as well as his guilty plea.

Delivering verdict afterwards, the court found the defendant guilty of the offences as charged and accordingly convicted him.

Obiozor consequently sentenced the convict to a term of 18 months imprisonment with an option of N60,000 fine.

He said that the terms of imprisonment shall be computed from the date of his arrest.

According to the charge marked FHC/L/284c/2020, the convict was said to have committed the offence on October 8.

Aerna said that he was arrested at Ibesha in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, for dealing in Cannabis weighing 1.6 kg.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant unlawfully trafficked the narcotics which is listed in the NDLEA schedule as a banned substance.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.