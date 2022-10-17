Man, 45, docked over alleged N4.5m fraud

A 45-year old man, Thomas Paul, was on Monday arraigned before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for an alleged N4.5million fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not given, was docked on a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and for issuing a dud cheque.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose told the court that Paul allegedly committed the offences about 1:00 p.m on July 18, 2021 at Tinubu Model Shipping Complex, Morogbo, Lagos.

Okuoimose alleged that Paul collected the money from the complainant, Adijat Raheem under the pretext of securing a shop for her at the said shopping complex.

He said that Raheem demanded for the refund of her money when Paul could not secure the shop for her.

He alleged that when efforts by Raheem to retrieve her money from him failed, Paul knowingly issued a dud cheque to Raheem.

He told the court that the defendant had allegedly converted the money into his personal use.

Okuoimose said that the offences contravened Sections 314, 287 and 237 of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said that the sureties who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction should provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Nov.15 for mention.