Man, 45, docked for allegedly impregnating, abandoning woman, son

A 45-year-old man, Lukman Adekoya, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates Court for allegedly impregnating a woman and abandoning her after she gave birth to a son.

Adekoya, who lives at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos, is facing two counts of abandonment and neglect.

The Police Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2020 at his residence.

Ajayi alleged that Adekoya impregnated Atinuke Oshorinde and abandoned her and their son to suffer.

”He refused to supply their needs and abandoned both mother and child, thereby endangering their lives.

”The defendant refused to provide an accommodation for them and left them to suffer,” he said.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 247 (1) and 249 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adekoya, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties.

She ordered that the home and office addresses of the sureties should be verified.

Kubeinje thereafter adjourned the case until Feb. 2 for hearing.