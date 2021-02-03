A 45-year-old man, Anya Okorie, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly parading himself as a police inspector.

Okorie, a resident of Shomolu, Lagos, is facing a count of impersonation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 5, at Mile 12, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant had been using a fake police identification card to collect money from people in the guise of helping them to dismiss charges against them.

Unuigbe told the court that the defendant had also been fraudulently been informing people that he was a police officer.

He said that the defendant was in the process of defrauding a woman of some money on the pretext that he would help to get her son out of detention, when she discovered the fraud and reported him.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 380 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 380 (1) provides for a three-year jail term for impersonation.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until February 21 for mention.