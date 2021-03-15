The Police in Osun on Monday arraigned a 45-year-old man , Yusuf Murtala , before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged dangerous driving.

Murtala, who was arraigned on five counts, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Jacob Akintunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 15, at about 8:10.a.m. , along Oke-fia Rounderabout in Osogbo.

Akintunde said that Murtala drove a mini bus with registration number Osun KNR 955 XA in a dangerous manner without any road safety consciousness.

He said that the defendant had no driving licence, no vehicle licence, no insurance certificate , hackney stage carrier, and Road Worthiness, when he was arrested by the police .

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 7, 21 (b) , 142 and 139 of the Road Traffic Act (RTA) of the Laws of Nigeria , 2015 and Vol. 6, Cap 146 Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Joseph Babalola, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, O.A. Oloyade, however, found the defendant guilty of the offences committed and ordered that the defendant should pay the sum of N2,500 as fine on each charge.