Man, 45, arraigned for allegedly assaulting bus driver, conductor

For allegedly assaulting a Lagos commercial bus driver and his conductor, a 45-year-old man, Kazeem Jeje, has been dragged before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L.J.K Layeni on a three-count charge bordering on assault and malicious damage to properties.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 7 at the Alaba International Market Road in Ojo.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted the complainants: Messrs Daudu Anisere and Kabiri Ogunjimi, in a bid to forcefully collect a routine payment by commercial buses from them.

According to the prosecution, the defendant had in the process caused injuries to the complainants in their faces and mouths respectively.

He alleged that the defendant also maliciously damaged a Nokia phone belonging to Ogunjimi valued N7, 000.00; the side mirror of a Mazda bus belonging to Anisere valued N10, 000.00 as well as his slippers valued N1, 500.00.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 173 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for trial.