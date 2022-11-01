Man, 44, docked for alleged theft of tricycle worth N1.9m

A 44-year-old unemployed man, Yunusa Ganiyi, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, Ogun, for allegedly stealing a tricycle worth N1.9 million.

Ganiyi, whose address was not provided, is being charged with theft and conspiracy.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that Ganiyi and others now at large, committed the offence about 3.00 a.m on Oct. 21 at Ewupe in Ogun.

Adaraloye said that the defendant allegedly breached an agreed reached with Yusuf Ohunene, owner of the tricycle, marked: LAR 999 WZ.

He said that Ganiyi collected the tricycle on hire-purchase, sold it and claimed that the tricycle was stolen by armed robbers.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant deliberately stole the tricycle, instead of fulfilling the payment agreement.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 390(10a) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.O Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Adeyemi said that the surety must be gainfully employed and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Nov 24 for further hearing.





