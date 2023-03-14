Man, 43, docked for alleged theft of employer’s items worth N520,000

A 43-year old man, Basit Abanise, on Tuesday appeared at an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing a laundry machine and two litres of petrol valued at N520,000 belonging to his employer.

The Police charged Abanise, whose address was not provided, with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.18 at about 8.00am at No.16, Veepee road, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant, who was working in a car wash belonging to the complainant, Funmilayo Salami, stole the machine and two litres of petrol.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until March 30 for further hearing.