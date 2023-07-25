Man, 42, docked for allegedly stealing customer’s television 

828 828

A 45-year-old television repairer, Sakiru Akerele, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing a television belonging to his customer.

Akerele is standing trial on one count of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Bassey told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on Feb. 3, at Moshood Street, Ketu, Lagos.

Bassey alleged that Akerele stole a 32-inch colour television valued at N170,000 which was brought to him for repairs by the complainant, Aliya Balogun.

The prosecutor told the court that Akerele also collected the sum of N30,000 from Balogun as the cost of repairing the television set.

He said that the defendant had yet to return either the television set or the money he collected as a cost for repairs to the complainant.

”He has not been able to give a satisfactory explanation concerning the television and the money he collected,” he told the court.

Bassey said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum

Tanimola adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for mention.