Police on Wednesday arraigned a 42-year-old man, Bashir Ali, at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged N13.23 million diesel fraud.

Ali, whose residential address was not given, is being tried on charges bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretext.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, alleged that the defendant conspired with others at large and fraudulently obtained N13.23 million from Kehinde Raji of Fridausi Trading Ventures and David Oluwafemi of Davbell’s Vision Universal Ltd.

Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant and the others, committed the offences on June 19 at Apapa, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the defendant collected the sum of N13.23 million from the complainants under false pretences that he would supply diesel to them.

“The defendant fraudulently converted to his personal use, the said sum paid into his account for the supply of diesel.

“All attempts made to retrieve the money from him proved abortive,” the prosecutor said.

He told the court that the offences violated sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while stealing attracts three years jail term, obtaining money under false pretences and conspiracy, are punished with 15 years’ imprisonment and two years’ imprisonment, respectively.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, S. Salawu, granted the defendant N2 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Salawu ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until October 15 for hearing.