Man, 41, docked for alleged assault on brother

One 41-year-old Michael Shoteh, who allegedly assaulted his brother and his sister-in-law, on Thursday, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant appeared on three count of assault, threat to life and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 26 on Bamgboye Street, Agiliti, Mile 12, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant assaulted his brother, David Shoteh, by punching his chest.

Perezi added that the defendant threatened David’s life with a stone.

He also alleged that the defendant, on April 20 at the above-mentioned address, threatened the life of David’s wife, Adenike, with the stone.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

According to him, the alleged offences contravene Sections 56(a), 168(d) and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 9 for mention.