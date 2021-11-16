Man, 41, charged with peddling 525.2kg cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday charged a 41-year-old man, Aishat Bakare, before a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged drug trafficking.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of trafficking 525.2kg of cannabis known as hemp.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 15.

He said that the defendant was arrested at Akala, in Mushin area of Lagos, for dealing in cannabis weighed 525.2kg.

According to him, cannabis along with cocaine and heroin, is listed in the NDLEA schedule as prohibited.

Drug trafficking contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004 and attracts a maximum of life imprisonment.

The charge is pending before Justice Akintayo Aluko and no date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.