Man, 41, charged with illegal conversion of N50m trucks

A 41-year-old man, Adeola Oloyo, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged impersonation and stealing.

The defendant appeared on two counts of impersonation and fraud, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in March at Abule Egba area of the state.

She alleged that the defendant impersonated the complainant, Ajibola Olaleye, and sold his trucks to another person for N5.3 million.

Momah said that the defendant also converted to his personal use, three trucks valued at N50 million, which belonged to the complainant.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 280 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, admitted Oloyo to bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention.