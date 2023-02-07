Man, 40, in court over alleged N10m fraud

A 40-year-old man Usman A. Usman was arraigned on Tuesday, at a Kaduna High Court, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N10 million under false pretence.

Usman is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and fraud.

The EFCC, Prosecuting counsel, E. K. Garba, told the court that sometimes in July 2022, the defendant under false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N10 million from one Saleh Yusuf through the medium of a contract to supply tricycles.

The prosecutor stated that after collecting the money, the defendant refused to supply the tricycles or return the money.

Garba added that the defendant ran to an unknown destination and all efforts made by the complainant to get his money back proved abortive.

He said the defendant committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) (a) & (c) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act 2006.

Consequently, upon reading of the charge and the defendant’s not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court to remand the defendant pending the trial and determina­tion of charge.

However, counsel for the defendant, Auwal Sarki, told the court that he had a bail application filed on behalf of the defendant and same had been served on the prosecution.

He urged the court to allow him to move the application.

The judge, Justice Dairus Khobo after listening to the application granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3million with two sureties in like sum.

Khobo ordered that each surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must in addition, own a landed property.

He further held that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

The judge adjourned the case until March 16 for hearing.