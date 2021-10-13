Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Man, 40, docked over alleged assault on neighbour

By No Comments2 Mins Read

A 40-year-old trader, Okechukwu Ukaegbu, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged assault on his neighbour.

Ukaegbu, a resident of Ilaje area of Bariga in Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of unlawful assault, conspiracy, wilful damage to property and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 14 at No. 19, Adeboye St., Ilaje, Bariga.

Oriabure alleged that the defendant assaulted Chinedu Ezeoba following a minor misunderstanding.

He said that the defendant beat Ezeoba up  and tore his T-shirt worth N9,000 and destroyed his black belt worth  N3,500.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 411, 350, 171 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 411 provides for  two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy, while Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for  assault.

Section 168(2) stipulates  three months’ imprisonment for  breach of the peace while Section 350 prescribes two years’ imprisonment for wilful damage to property.

The  Magistrate, A.O. Salawu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have  evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Salawu adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for mention.

Share.

Related Posts