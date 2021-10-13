Man, 40, docked over alleged assault on neighbour

A 40-year-old trader, Okechukwu Ukaegbu, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged assault on his neighbour.

Ukaegbu, a resident of Ilaje area of Bariga in Lagos, is facing a four-count charge of unlawful assault, conspiracy, wilful damage to property and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 14 at No. 19, Adeboye St., Ilaje, Bariga.

Oriabure alleged that the defendant assaulted Chinedu Ezeoba following a minor misunderstanding.

He said that the defendant beat Ezeoba up and tore his T-shirt worth N9,000 and destroyed his black belt worth N3,500.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 411, 350, 171 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy, while Section 171 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault.

Section 168(2) stipulates three months’ imprisonment for breach of the peace while Section 350 prescribes two years’ imprisonment for wilful damage to property.

The Magistrate, A.O. Salawu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Salawu adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for mention.