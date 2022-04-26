Man, 40, docked for allegedly stealing television

A 40-year-old man, Chukwudi Nwigwe, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing a 50-inch television worth N450,000.

Nwigwe, of no fixed address, is facing one count of stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16 about 7:50 P.M. at No 96, Lagos Road, Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said that the TV belonged to one Adebule Akorede.

She said the offence contravened Section 280 and punishable under Section 289 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years jail term if found guilty.

The Magistrate, A.O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 2 for mention.