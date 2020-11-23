A 40-year-old man, Ibrahim Akeem, was on Monday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N250,000.

Akeem of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on October 7 at about 3.00 a.m., at No. 56, Awolowo Way, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant and his accomplices conspired to steal a motorcycle valued at N250,000 belonging to the complainant, one Abass Abubakar.

He said that they were caught by the vigilante group in the process of committing the offences and handed over to the police.

Adaraloye said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Vol.1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.O. Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until November 26 for further hearing.