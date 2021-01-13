A 40-year-old man, Oluwafemi Fashoro, on Wednesday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, for allegedly punching a police officer in the face.

Fashoro of no known address, is facing three counts bordering on assault and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, said the defendant unlawfully beat one Cpl. Kayode Adekunle, following an unresolved argument.

Eruad said that Fashoro assaulted the complainant by punching him in the face.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 13, 2020 at 5.00 p. m. at Wempco Company, Wempco Road, Ogba, Lagos.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by assaulting Adekunle who is attached to Wempco Company, giving him a blow in the face,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 168, 173 and 174 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015

Assault is punishable with three years jail term while breach of peace attracts six months jail term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, M. O. Tanimola granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Tanimola said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 27 for hearing.