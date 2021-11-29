Subscribe
Crime

Man, 40, arraigned for alleged threat to life

A 40-year-old man, Richard Madubuko, on Monday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, over alleged threat to life of one Nnamdi Nwafor.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, breach of peace and threat to life.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Nov.10, at a place called BG House, near Sunny Bus Stop in Ojo.

He said that following a misunderstanding between the defendant and the complainant, the defendant unlawfully restrained the complainant’s movement.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also assaulted the complainant by dragging him on a motorcycle and threatened to kill him.

According to the prosecutor, assault, breach of peace and threat to life contravene the provisions of Sections 56, 168, and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

It adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for mention.

