A 40-year-old man, Yinusa Animashaun, on Friday appeared at the Badagry Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly belonging to a secret society and breach of public peace.

Animashaun, of no fixed address, is facing a three-count charge of being a member of a secret cult, breach of public peace and unlawfully assembly.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on October 17, 2020 at about 11am at Ilogbo Elegba, Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said the defendant and his accomplices conspired to belong to a secret society called “Eiye”.

The prosecutor said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by disturbing the peace of shop owners and other market women and men within Shibiri in Ajangbadi.

He said the defendant also took part in unlawful assembly and throwing of stone and bottles at security agents.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 40, 44 and 168 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Fadahunsi Adefioye, granted N200,000 bail to the defendant with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until February 10 for further hearing.