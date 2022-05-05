Man, 39, docked for allegedly stealing motorcycle worth N370,000

A 39-year-old man, Yemawon Waheed, has appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N370,000.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given, was charged with stealing and appeared in court on Thursday.

The prosecutor, ASP Nkem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 26, 2022 at about 11pm at Agbovipe area, Badagry, Lagos State.

Uko said that the defendant stole one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number FFF 213 WH valued at N370,000, belonging to the complainant, Avoseh Sure.

He said: “The defendant entered the backyard of the complainant and removed the motorcycle where it was packed and was caught when he was taking it away.

“He was arrested and handed over to the Police for prosecution.”

Uko said the offence contravened section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until May 26, 2022 for mention.