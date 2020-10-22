The Police on Thursday arraigned a 38-year-old man, Gabriel Olabanji, in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly duping his client of N150,000.

The defendant who resides at Karu, Abuja is being tried for criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriations, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju told the court that the victim, Stephen Ime of Garki, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on September 25.

“The complainant alleged that sometime in June, he entrusted the sum of N150,000 to the defendant with agreement that he assists him do a video jungle and recording.

“However, with intent of cheating the complainant, the defendant deliberately refused to do the job, rather he dishonestly converted the money to his personal use.

“But during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have collected just N15,000 from the complainant,” Adeyanju said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence was contrary to and punishable under Sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code Law.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reliable surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 10, for hearing.