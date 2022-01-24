Man, 38, docked over alleged kidnapping attempt in Osun

One Akeem Ajibola, who allegedly attempted to kidnap Malam Abdullahi Zakariyau, a trader, on Monday, was arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun State.

Ajibola pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted kidnapping preferred against him.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 28, 2021 at 2pm within Osogbo metropolis.

Olusegun said that Ajibola with others now at large conspired among themselves with intent to kidnap one Abdullahi Zakariyau in his shop before they were arrested.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 364 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun 2002.

The Chief Magistrate, A. Adedayo, granted the defendant N200,000 bail and one surety in the like sum.

Adedayo said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide evidence of tax payments to the Osun State Government and submit to the registrar passport sized photographs and an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to March 7 for hearing.