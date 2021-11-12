Man, 38, arraigned over alleged theft of prepaid meters

For allegedly stealing 11 prepaid meters at Ojo area of Lagos State, a 38-year-old man, Alexander Ndive, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and causing a breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 6, at the

area of Ojo, Lagos.

He said that the defendant conspired with others at large to steal the meters kept in a store.

He said that the meters were property of the Federal Government.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was arrested on a tipoff while his accomplices had been at large.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant disrupted public peace, when he failed to honour an invitation by the police, thereby trying to frustrate investigation into the case.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Ademola Adesanya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 10, 2022 for mention.