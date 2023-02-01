Man, 38, arraigned for alleged phone theft

A 38-year-old man, Wasiu Adeyemi, has appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for an alleged theft of Huawei phone worth N120, 000.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate L.J.K. Layeni, on one count of stealing.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 1, at Okokomaiko area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant attacked one Precious Jeremiah, the complainant and stole her Huawei Android phone

Uche said the defendant also manipulated the stolen phone to withdraw the sum of N60, 000 from the complainant’s bank account.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for facts and sentence