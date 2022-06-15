Man, 37, docked for alleged theft of tricycle

A 37-year-old man, Akinlamilo Ifedayo, was on Wednesday, docked in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing a tricycle valued at N750,000.

The Police charged Ifedayo, whose address was not provided, with stealing and conspiracy.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences between Feb. 12 and Feb. 30, at Onihale area, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant and his accomplices conspired to collect a tricycle, with registration number TTD 714 WM, valued at N750, 000, to pay on instalment to the complainant, Sonibare Bamidele.

He said the defendant went away with the tricycle and all efforts to get him proved abortive before he was tracked by the police and arrested at his hiding place.

Adaraloye said the defendant had sold the tricycle without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until June 23 for further hearing.