A 36-year-old man, Sampson Ogwumba, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing unregistered Nissan Sentra car worth N2 million.

The police charged Ogwumba with the offence of theft under sections 287 and 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Ogwumba, committed the offence on Feb. 15, at noon at College Road, Idiagbon Bus Stop, Ogba, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant stole the unregistered Nissan Sentra car valued N2 million belonging to one Mr Gbenga Aremuade.

Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 15, for further hearing.