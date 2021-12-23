Man, 36, faces trial over alleged stealing of employer’s N90,400

A 36-year-old man, Kazeem Yusuf, who allegedly stole his employer’s N90,400 on Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Yusuf, of 16, Babatunde Street, off Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

He was charged with conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on December 8 at 3:15pm on Lawanson Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said that the complainant, who is also the employer, Israel Adegboyega, gave his ATM card to Yusuf to make a withdrawal of N10,000, but instead got an alert of N90,400.

He said that after the complainant got the alert, he immediately called Yusuf but couldn’t get through to him.

The prosecutor further explained that Yusuf was later apprehended and taken to the station.

The offences, Ekhueorohan said, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one “responsible” surety in like sum.

Bello said that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 13, 2022 for mention.