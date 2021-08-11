Man, 36, docked over alleged N60.6m fraud

A 36-year-old man, Ramadan Inuwa, was on Wednesday brought before a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding three men of N60.6 million.

Inuwa, who lives at Rail Way Quarters Kano, is standing trial for criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecutor, A. A. Haruna, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18 and May 19, 2021 at Railway Quarters in Kano.

Haruna said the defendant on those dates obtained the sum of N25 million from one Alhaji Umar Bibinu, N28 million from Musa Garba and N7.6 million from Dodo Abdulyazid.

He said: “The three complainants transferred the total sum of N60.6 million to the defendant’s Zenith Bank and GT Bank accounts under the pretext of running a forex business.

“The defendant promised to return the said money after a period of one month, but criminally converted it to his own personal use.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Haruna said the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate, Musa Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to N5 million bail with two reliable sureties in like sum.

He said the defendant should also deposit the sum of N2 million pursuant to Section 175(2) of the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2019.

Ibrahim said the two sureties must be civil servants not below Grade Level 10.

He adjourned the matter until August 31 for mention.