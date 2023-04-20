Man, 36, docked for allegedly stealing six iPhones, worth N1.49m

A 36-year-old man, Otobo Joseph, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing six iPhones, valued at N1.49 million.

Joseph, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp Segun Okokye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 1 at No. 17, Makinde St., Oshodi, Lagos.

Kokoye said that the defendant stole six iPhones, property of Beyond Africa Technologies Company.

He said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when he was caught.

Kokoye said that the offences contravened Sections 168(d) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sakirat Obasa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000, with three sureties in like sum.

Obasa said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, while the remaining two must be gainfully employed.

She said that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos government.

Obasa adjourned the case till May 25 for mention.