Man, 36, docked for allegedly stealing Sesame seeds 

A 36-year-old man, Matthew Brinemigha, who allegedly stole 760 bags of Sesame seeds, valued at N29 million, was on Tuesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Brinemigha is facing trial on two counts of stealing and conspiracy.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometimes in June within the state.

Momah said that the defendant had stolen and absconded with 760 bags of Sesame seeds belonging to the complainant, Francis Chiazo, valued at N29 million.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 stipulates a three-year sentence for first time convict, while Section 411 carries two years jail term.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendant bail of N5 million with two sureties each in like sum.

Adedayo adjourned the case until Oct. 18 for mention.