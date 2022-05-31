Man, 36, arraigned for alleged extortion in Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday arraigned one Daniel Uchou, 36, at a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged extortion.

The Police Prosecutor Insp Rachael Mchiave, told the court that the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command received a petition form one Patricia Nyitse of Plot 114, Yellow Bush, Off Benjamin Ficus Street, Gaduwa Housing Estate, Gudu District, Abuja, dated 10th May.

Mchiave stated that early 2022, the petitioner and 50 others applied for employment with the Benue Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and they were shortlisted for the employment.

She said that sometime in April, one Daniel Uchou, called them on phone number, 09164136172 and 08039194997 and asked them to pay N40,000 each, through Union Bank Account Number 0619060106, to process their employment letters.

She said after making the payment, they later discovered that Uchou was not even a staff of SUBEB.

The Prosecutor said during a police investigation, Uchou was arrested and he confessed to committing the crime.

Mchiave said the offence contravened Section 293 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail for N100, 000, with one surety in the like sum.

The surety must have a fixed address within the jurisdiction of the court.

Ikpambese further adjourned the case to June 27 for further mention.