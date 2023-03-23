Man, 35, jailed four months for stealing vehicle parts

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 35-year old man, Fatai Adekunle, to four months in prison for stealing vehicle parts.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Adekunle after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Emmanuel said the court applied leniency because the convict did not only accept committing the crime but showed signs of remorse.

He, therefore, sentenced him to three months in prison with effect from Feb. 25, when he was arrested.

Earlier the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Adekunle and two others now at large, stole one battery valued N70,000 from a stationary vehicle.

He said the convict and his accomplices also stole the brain box and electrical window module from the vehicle.

The prosecutor said the convict was caught by security guards and handed over to the police with the stolen items.

Leo said the offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.