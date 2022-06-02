Man, 35, in court for alleged tricycle theft

A 35-year-old man, Ifeanyi Onuh, who allegedly stole a tricycle worth N660,000, was on Thursday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and breach of the peace.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the offences on May 26, at Ijegun area, in Lagos.

According to him, the defendant stole a TVS king Tricycle with registration no. FST 361 QG, valued at N660,000, belonging to Value Concept Titles Ventures.

Aigbokhan, said that the defendant pushed the tricycle from where it was packed to Pipeline area in Ijegun, so as to sell it in parts to those who buy condemned irons.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was apprehended while negotiating to sell the tricycle.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 168 provides for a fine or three months imprisonment, Section 287 provides three years imprisonment while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment.

The Magistrate, K. A Ariyo, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until June 30 for mention.