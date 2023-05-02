Man, 35, docked for allegedly stealing laptop, cell phone

A 35-year old man, Stephen Friday, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing a laptop computer and cell phone valued N365, 000.

Friday, who resides at Narayi Road, Ungwan Sunday, Kaduna, is being charged with housebreaking and theft

The Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Ezekiel Francis, reported the matter at the Sabo Tasha Police Station on April 23.

Leo said that the defendant illegally entered into the complainant’s house while he had gone to the church.

” He broke the door and stole a laptop computer and cell phone valued N365, 000.

”The phone was tracked to a man called, William Dogo who confessed that Friday sold the phone to him,” he said.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 346 and 217 of the Penal Code, Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must be a civil servant not below Grade Level 10, and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until June 18 for hearing.