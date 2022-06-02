Man, 35, charged with peddling 262g hemp

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 35-year-old man, Peter Odogwu, with peddling 262g of Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

The defendant is charged on one count of drug trafficking before a Federal high court in Lagos State.

The suit pending before Justice Peter Lifu is marked FHC/L/293c/22.

The prosecutor, Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on March 31, and was arrested at Kupa Road in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to NDLEA, Cannabis is restricted along with Cocaine, Heroin and other hard drugs.

Drug trafficking contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

Odogwu will be arraigned on June 13.