A 35-year-old man, Bolu Ojo, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged house breaking and stealing.

Ojo, whose address was not given, is facing two-counts of house breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant and one other at large, committed the offences on Dec.29 at about 10:00 a.m at Ekute Quarters in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant and one other at large broke into the house of one Prof. Olofintoye Thomas.

He also alleged that the defendant and one other at large stole the following items; two-hour standing fan valued at N50,000, bed frames valued at N160,000 and two rolls of 16mm cable wire worth N160,000.

Other items stolen include, four rolls of service wire valued N54,000, two cooking stoves valued N20,000, two set of pots valued N60,000 and two ceiling fans worth N20,000, among others.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 411(1) (2) and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the defendant, Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Adefumike Anoma, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Anoma said one of the sureties must be an executive member of the Landlord Association.

She adjourned the case until February 22 for hearing.