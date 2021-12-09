Man, 34, docked over alleged battery

A 34-year-old man, Sikiru Agboola, was, on Thursday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged battery.

Agboola, whose address was not given, is facing one-count charge of battery.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 5 at about 08:20 am., behind Faglo petrol station in Ado-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi said that the defendant battered his wife, Labake Agboola, and inflicted severe injuries on her body.

He also added that the defendant had, on an occasion, harmed one Ogunleye Olaosebikan.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 201(1) of Ekiti Gender-Based Violence Prohibition Law 2019 and Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Counsel to the defendant, Michael Olaleye, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Titilayo Ola-Olorun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till Jan. 20, 2022, for hearing.