Man, 34, docked for allegedly parading himself as member of Eiye confraternity

One Kingsley Osagiobare, 34, was on Thursday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly parading himself as member of a confraternity.

Osagiobare, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with belonging to an unlawful cult group.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Jasper Tellang, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on October 23, at about 11. 00 pm at Idi-Ape area, Ibadan.

Tellang alleged that Osagiobare and others at large, paraded themselves at the area as members of Eiye Confraternity (AKA Air Lord).

He alleged that it was an unlawful cult group which members intent was to incite acts of violence and criminality on innocent members of the public.

According to Tellang, the offence contravened the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, M.M Olagbenro, granted the defendant bail for N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until December 6 for hearing.