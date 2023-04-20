Man, 34, docked for alleged phone theft in Ibadan

The police in Ibadan on Thursday arraigned one 34-year-old Kayode Adenekan for alleged conspiracy and phone theft.

Adenekan, whose address was not provided, is charged before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 21, 2022, at 6. 30 a.m., at Olohan Ilupeju, Apara, Ibadan.

Adedosu alleged that Adenekan and others at large stole one Tecno phone worth N45, 000 from one Kabiru Bakare.

She also alleged that the defendant N90, 000 from one Ganiyat Adewale.

Adedosu said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, O. A. Enilolobo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until June 19 for hearing.