Man, 34, arraigned for alleged N210,000 fraud

A 34-year-old man, Moses Momah, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding a man of N210,000.

The Police charged Momah, of no fixed address, with fraud, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 14, at about 9.30 a.m. at No. 1, Oladimeji St., Transformer Bus-Stop, Olosun, Itele area, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant collected N210,000 from the complainant, Adewale Adigun, under the pretext of digging a borehole for him but failed to do so.

“The defendant converted the money to personal use instead of fulfilling the agreement between them,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Dec.15 for further hearing.





