Man, 34, allegedly steals diesel worth N700,860

A 34-year-old man, Adamu Yakubu, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing diesel worth N700,860.

Yakubu, whose residential address was not provided, is facing two counts bordering on stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant, among others at large, committed the offence on Oct. 24.

Kokoye said the offence was punishable under Section 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sakirat Obasa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Obasa said one of the sureties must be a relative of the defendant and have a verifiable residential address.

Obasa adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for mention.





