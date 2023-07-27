Man, 33, pleads guilty to converting money to personal use

828 828

A 33-year-old man, Clement Adams, has been arraigned in Kaduna State for allegedly converting someone’s N200,000 to personal use.

Adams was charged by the police with criminal breach of trust and cheating, contrary to Sections 296 and 306 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, Law.

He pleaded guilty before an Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan.

The prosecutor, Insp Esther Bishen, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Patience Godwin, reported the matter at the Kafanchan Police Division, on July 9.

Bishen said the complainant gave the defendant N200, 000 for a Bajaj motorcycle but later discovered that the motorcycle did not belong to him.

She said that the defendant converted the money he was given for the motorcycle to his personal use.

The defendant, after pleading guilty, begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, George Gwani, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Gwani adjourned the matter until Aug. 22 for hearing or report of settlement