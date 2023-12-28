Man, 33 in court over alleged theft of iron clips worth N460,000

A 33-year-old man, Kingsley George, has been arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing iron clips worth N460,000.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at Kawo area of Kaduna on December 23.

Leo alleged that the defendant and two others at large stole 150 pieces of iron clips from a construction site in Kawo in Kaduna metropolis, belonging to one Johnson Raymond, worth N460,000.

According to him, the offence contravened the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017.

The trial judge, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until January 27 for hearing.