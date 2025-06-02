Man, 33, gets life jail term for raping 10-year old girl

An Ado Ekiti High Court, on Monday, sentenced a 33-year-old man, Ajewole Olamilekan, to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The court also discharged a woman, Ayo Omoyajowo, 25, who was arraigned alongside Olamilekan on two counts of rape and conspiracy.

The prosecutor, Ola Ayeleso, said that Olamilekan committed the offence on June 29, 2024 at Ayetoro, Ekiti.

Ayeleso said that the offence contravened Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He called five witnesses to prove his claims and tendered the defendant’s statement and medical reports as exhibits before the court.

In her statement, the victim narrated that she visited the home of Mr Akogba, her father’s friend, but met only his wife, Ayo, at home.

“Aunty Ayo cooked for me and stepped out after the meal, then Mr Olamilekan came into the house, forcefully grabbed me, covered my mouth and had carnal knowledge of me.

“After everything, he brought out a handkerchief from his pocket and used it to clean the blood. When I got home, I narrated the incident to my father,” she said.

The defence counsel, Etuwewe David, said that the second defendant, Omoyajowo did not play any role in the rape of the 10-year old girl.

He called one witness to prove the second defendant’s innocence in the matter.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye sentenced Olamilekan to life imprisonment, saying that the prosecution sufficiently proved a case of rape against him.

He however discharged Omoyajowo, saying that the court did not find any reasonable circumstance linking her to the crime.

