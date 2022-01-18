Man, 33, bags three months imprisonment for stealing N1,000

A Magistrates’s Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday sentenced one John Obinna, 33, to three months in correctional centre for stealing N1,000.

The Magistrate, Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti, convicted Obinna, who had pleased guilty to the offence, without an option of fine.

The convict was tried on a three-count charge of stealing, threat to life and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sergeant Philip Amusan, told the court that Obinna stole the money at Living Proof Supermarket, Felele, Ibadan on January 10 at about 5:30pm.

He said the convict, on the same date, time and place, threatened the life of the complainant, Ayoola Afolabi, intimidated him and swore to deal with him.

Amusan said: “Obinna conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by creating a scene, shouting and abusing Afolabi, the Manager of the supermarket.”

He said the offence was contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.