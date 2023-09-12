Man, 33, arraigned in Lagos for alleged tricycle theft

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned one 33-year-old Bananas Chimobi, who allegedly stole a tricycle worth N400,000.

Chimobi, whose address was not provided, is charged with stealing before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 31, at 4.00 p.m. at Abuja, Ibeshe area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said that Chimobi stole the tricycle with registration number LSD 241 QH belonging to one Mrs Akinfeyeku Bukola.

She said that stealing contravened Section 287(9)(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, A. O. Ogbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with a surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for mention.